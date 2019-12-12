Palmetto’s Finest Joseph Pye Elementary provides challenging and engaging learning experiences for students

Joseph Pye Elementary is a high performing school creating exciting learning experiences for students. We’re in Dorchester District Two for our Cool School of the week.

Pye Elementary is an award winning Palmetto’s Finest school with nearly a thousand students in 4-k through fifth grade. Pye is a model school for the state. Principal Wanda Gadsden says, “Joseph Pye is a STEAM focused school. We are highly engaged. We try to provide a highly engaged learning environment, so we use STEAM as the catalyst, as an approach. We don’t provide a cookie cutter program for STEAM but our teachers get to use their own creative license to help create exciting experiences for our kids, gets them up and moving, and keeps their brains popping, and helps them really enjoy learning.”

JPE offers a long list of exciting and engaging clubs and activities for students, including the Pye News Show, and robotics.

New this year, transformation classrooms. This week, classes transformed into a campground and coffee shop. Kindergarten teacher Allyson Kahler says, “We try to do this once a month during our half days and it’s just really trying to set the stage for engagement getting kids excited about learning.. based on our skills and standards that we’ve been working on all week.” Kindergarten student Emma Winkelmann says, “I love it, because of the cool centers.”

First grade teacher Joy Esemann transformed her classroom into a coffee shop. “So today we transformed into Starbucks or Starbooks room transformation. We believe leveling up, and making learning fun and engaging brings the students coming back for more,” says Esemann. Gadsden says, “It’s an amazing amazing experience. It’s new to us this year. We were very fortunate to send a group of teacher representatives off to the Get Your Teach on conference. What transformation does for children, it helps them. It helps their brains to remember, and helps them to just get excited and not forget.”

Pye’s vision is to be recognized as a world class STEAM school. Gadsden says, “Joseph Pye Elementary is a Cool School because we function as a high performing team of educators, and a high performing community of learners, that includes all stake holders, our parents, our families our business partners, our students and of course our staff.”

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present Pye Elementary with our Cool School award.