Pattison’s Academy is helping students with special needs reach goals once thought impossible. News 2 presents Pattison’s Academy with our news 2 Cool School award.

Pattison’s Academy offers school and home-based comprehensive education and rehabilitation programs for children with disabilities ranging all the way up to the severe and profound.

In each class throughout the day, there are teachers, teacher assistants, therapists, nurses, administrators, and volunteers, providing a focused curriculum and intensive in-school and outpatient clinical care.

Congratulations Pattison’s Academy!