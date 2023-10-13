Pinehurst Elementary School has a lot to be proud of. They are a unique school with the most multi-lingual students in the state, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in grand style.

They have strong community partnerships, and they are making significant academic gains. Congratulations, PES on receiving the first News 2 Cool School award for this school year.

Pinehurst has a unique cultural makeup, a 73-percent multilingual population, and the highest ML population for an elementary school in the state. The school is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with flags that line the foyer and hallways representing the native countries of many of the students.

The school also held a Parade of Nations.

According to the South Carolina School Report Cards released Tuesday, Pinehurst is making academic gains. They moved two levels from unsatisfactory to average in a year.

The school is thankful for community partnerships, providing students with vision, dental, and medical care, and a partnership with Clemson University that’s adding more teachers in classrooms.

Congratulations Pinehurst Elementary School Eagles!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School, educator, or principal, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.