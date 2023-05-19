Students and staff say she’s a breath of fresh air, exudes positivity while instilling a vision of hope, and exposes students to new opportunities. Daniel Jenkins Academy’s Quintella Middleton receives the News 2 Cool School Principal award.

Mrs. Quintella Middleton is in her first year as principal of Daniel Jenkins Academy, after serving six years as assistant principal. Instead of expulsion, students enter Daniel Jenkins Academy, and start the restoration process to return to their home school.

Teachers say Middleton has changed the culture in her first year. Middleton says she’s proud of the school’s shift in focus to college and career readiness, the Lunch and Learn initiative, and community outreach efforts.

Congratulations Principal Quintella Middleton!