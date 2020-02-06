Rollings steps up health and wellness initiatives

Rollings Middle School of the Arts is a shining star when it comes to the arts and academics. Now the school is stepping up their health and wellness efforts. We’re in Dorchester District Two for our Cool School of the week.

Helping students develop healthy habits is a priority here at Rollings Middle School of the Arts. Principal Patrick Pye says, “We’ve had a health and wellness team for several years, but we really put it into high gear this year.” Marissa Chavis is the physical education teacher, and was recently named Rollings’ Teacher of the Year. “It’s just important to be healthier, and have a better lifestyle,” says Chavis. “We just put on different types of events. We’re connected with MUSC Boeing, and if we do a certain amount of events it’s worth points, and we can get money towards the end, and we can take that money and put it toward initiatives here.”

Initiatives like a health fair, the school recently organized. Chavis says, “We have a lot of vendors from the community, Lowcountry Street Grocery, Fleet Feet is here, Above it All Counseling, a lot of people in the medical field within our community. We want to make sure we incorporate every one, and let them know we care about them, but also learn some new health initiatives and live a healthy lifestyle.”

Principal Pye says, “She started the student health and wellness initiative. We participate in 5-K’s. We have the Shamrock Shuffle coming up. A large number of our staff, students, and staff will participate. We’ve done fruit and veggie tastings. We’ve had water initiatives. Just so many things we’ve done here just trying to expose these kids to healthy living.”

Students say taking these small steps now can be life changing. Sixth-grade student Sydney Isgett says, “Help and inspire kids to change their lifestyle to eat more healthier. It actually has inspired me to be more healthier.” Sixth grade student Eloise O’Quinn says, “Whenever we’re encouraging them to be healthier, they’re going to start being healthier at home too. They will just want to encourage themselves to have good habits like that.”

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present the Rollings Middle School Knights with our Cool School award.