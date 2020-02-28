Special education teacher Mrs. Christine Markland receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award

Cool School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

News 2 presents special education teacher Mrs. Christine Markland with our Cool School Teacher award.

Mrs. Markland has been a teacher for twenty-seven years, nineteen as a special education teacher at West Ashley High School.

Students with exceptional needs enter her class as freshmen, and leave as young adults with the knowledge and skill set to be as independent as possible.

Mrs. Markland says to her, receiving this award is like receiving an Academy Award for teachers.

Congratulations Mrs. Markland!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES