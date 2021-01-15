St. James Santee principal LaCarma McMillan receives News 2 Cool School Principal award

News 2 presents St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School principal Mrs. LaCarma McMillan with our Cool School Principal award.

Mrs. LaCarma McMillan now leads the school where she walked the halls as a student. She became the principal of St. James Santee in 2017.

She has a long list of accomplishments, including grants for academic programs, gardening, and the arts. The school also added Project Lead the Way courses.

In their rural community, they worked hard to ensure all families had internet access during the pandemic.

Mrs. McMillan says she considers it an honor to lead the school that nurtured her desire to become an educator.

Congratulations Mrs. McMillan!