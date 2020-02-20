Summerville High School students take pride in their Green Wave Surge

The Green Wave brand is known for excellence and success, and school spirit is surging at Summerville High School. We’re in Dorchester county for our Cool School of the week.

With nearly thirty-two-hundred students, the third largest high school in the state, Summerville High School works hard to create a positive school spirit culture.

D.J. Legare, also known as assistant principal Matt Legare delivers a weekly pep talk message over the PA system. He says,”The News 2 crew is in the house, but I just called to say I love you.” Principal Kenneth Farrell says, “We got work to do, but we want them to have as much fun as they possibly can. Our kids are great kids. We try to lift them up and get through the day and put a little smile on their face, and little pep in their step and they get a little more out of it.”

They have a number of initiatives in place to boost school morale, including High Five Fridays. Teachers line the hallways to welcome students. They also have classroom room service once a month, where the Surge Leadership Team delivers donuts to teachers and candy to student based on attendance. Senior Julie Gardner says, “Our leadership class, we do a lot of things around the school. We make sure the environment of the school is very positive. We make sure our students are appreciated for what they do, and our teachers and admin and everyone in the school loves where they work, love where they come to on a daily basis.” Assistant principal Benti Lewis says, “Our goal this year has been to make the positive so loud you can’t hear the negative. We have been working hard this year to do anything and everything to make our students, our staff, whether you’re a teacher, custodian, a secretary, a guidance counselor, or assistant principal, anybody, just feel like when they come to Summerville High School they know they have a place where they matter, where they feel accepted, and celebrated. We’re hoping that all of that will flow over, and transform this school into one that has a positive school climate and culture.” Junior Cole Messina says, “I love it here. Great environment to be around. There’s always something going on everyday making someone smile.”

D.J. Legare and students wrap up their pep talk on the P.A. system improvising a classic Stevie Wonder song, “Summerville is a News 2 Cool School. I just called to say I love you. I just called to say how much I care. I just called to say I love you and I mean it from the bottom of my heart.”

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present the Summerville Green Wave with our Cool School award.