Cool, caring, inclusive, and approachable are just some of the words students and staff use when they talk about their Timberland High School principal in Berkeley County. Mr. Tim Evans receives the first News 2 Cool School Principal award.

Principal Tim Evans is in his third year as leader of Timberland High School, where he also served as band director for eleven years. Principal Evans describes his leadership style as inclusive. He says he’s honored to serve as a role model for students at a school he calls home.

“I want to thank John Price Law firm, and News 2, and of course Octavia Mitchell for this award. I also want to thank my amazing administrative team, my teachers, the amazing students here at Timberland High School, all of my support staff, and the entire community. Thank you.”

Congratulations Principal Evans!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School, educator, or principal, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.