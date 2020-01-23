University School of the Lowcountry students have first hand learning experience with faith groups

Learning outside of the classroom, that’s one of the major hallmarks of University School of the Lowcountry. Learning about and embracing differences leaves a profound impact. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week.

For students at the University School of the Lowcountry, the Lowcountry is their classroom. Students spend one day a week learning by doing outside of the classroom. Each student has more than forty field trips a year. Head of School Jason Kreutner says, “Leaving campus, the kids see all the wonderfully interesting things that are happening in the world that enables them to see directly future careers, future opportunities, future skills, and by connecting and meeting all these different people, it humanizes everybody. This lets everybody see we share so much in common.”

Recently, students learned first-hand about different faith groups by going to local houses of worship. Kreutner says, “It’s a school program that we go to four to six houses of worship every year, and different ones every year, so over time the students build this knowledge base of Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Islam, other faiths from direct experiences.”

Over the years, students have visited forty houses of worship. Kreutner says, “We went to Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston in the Liberty Hill area. We went to Christ Church Anglican here in Mount Pleasant, and we also went to Hindu Temple and Cultural Center which is in West Ashley.” Seventh-grade student Kit Jones says, “I really enjoy the field trips. It shows you so many new parts of the world. These are things that you can’t see on a normal day to day basis. It was really amazing to see how all these different people approach faith, and how they worship, and it’s really heartwarming really. I think it really helped me develop my own personal beliefs about these things. It was amazing. I just really love it here. It’s really made me into a better person I think.”

Students say the experiences are challenging and inspiring. Eleventh-grade student Pai Doesburg says, “You can only have so many experiences in the classroom. There’s only so much a teacher can tell you. They can only teach you their experiences, but if the entire community is your classroom, you have so much more, a wider base knowledge to draw from.”

