The school spirit at Waccamaw Middle School is contagious, as students take pride in their school and achievements. News 2 presents WMS with our Cool School award.

School spirit and pursuit of academic excellence are always at peak levels at Waccamaw Middle. The school is making significant academic gains. Students have fun Fridays and clubs. School spirit is always on display, as words of pride line the walls and music fills the halls.

Teachers and students attribute the enthusiastic and energized school environment to the school’s principal Ginny Haynes.

Congratulations to the Waccamaw Middle School Warriors and Principal Ginny Haynes, the News 2 Cool School and Cool Principal of the week!