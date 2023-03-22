MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- After 46 years of the bridge run, director Irn Batten, says it’s “like clockwork.”

All of the heavy lifting preparations are done months before race day.

Now with less than 2 weeks to go, Batten and his team are getting everything buttoned up.

“We’re loading and getting stuff staged for the sweat shuttles, for the finish line, for the start, for the expo,” Batten said.

Next week, Batten says is when the stage will actually be set.

“It won’t be until like Wednesday, we really start dropping things and putting things in place,” Batten said.

As the years have gone on with hosting the run, Batten says they’ve only made a few changes.

“If it’s not broken don’t fix it, let’s just tweak it here and there,” Batten said.

This year they’ve added more buses for transportation, but he says the main thing is to make it an event people want to keep coming back to.

“We do have a lot of people that come year in and year out. They might miss one year here and there but they always come back. We just want to keep them coming back so we just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing that makes people enjoy the event,” Batten said.

If you haven’t signed up for the bridge run but you want to join in on the fun, you can still do that from now until March 31st. Click here.

You can count on News 2 for full coverage of the bridge run, we’ll have everything you need to know leading up to the race.

During the run on April 1st, tune in to News 2 as we cover the race, from the starting point to the finish line.