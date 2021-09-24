Cooper River Bridge Run Elites say for others to “stay behind them” when race begins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In less than 24-hours, racers will take their marks for the first time in two years on the Cooper River Bridge Runs 10k trek.

Race participants tell me, the Cooper River Bridge Run for them is a staple.

Matthew Porterfield, a participant for the Wheelchair Divison says he comes back every year. For the Tennessee native, the record of return began 15 years ago, when the bridge run first began including the Wheelchair Divison.

I started racing about 22 years ago, I have, I got paralyzed when I was 18 and I just started a new thing and I kept going with it. Matthew Porterfield, 15-year participant

Meanwhile, Arelle Jones an Elite in the division made her race debut when it was last held in 2019—where she received 1st place. She says while she does not see herself as an “Elite”, she enjoys being named a record holder and first-place winner. Jones also competed in the Tokoyo 2020 Paralympic Trials.

She says aside from being able to participate in the adaptive sport, she and Porterfield came back for another reason: hospitality.

Jones and Porterfield say the sponsors like Hollister, the Cooper River Bridge Run, and Roper St. Francis Healthcare treat the racers well and the Lowcountry has a lot to offer.

Daniel Guttentag, the Director of Tourism Analysis for the College of Charleston says the race happening this weekend is a “shot in the arm” for fall tourism as Wine + Food, SEWE, and the bridge run got pushed back several times.

While there may be 15,000 fewer participants this year due to the pandemic, Guttentag says the impact locally will still be felt.

Nevertheless, we are talking about tens of thousands of runners and tons and tons of visitors coming to charleston and without a doubt. I don’t run the marathon myself, I’m not in quite good enough shape to do it. But I know I’d be super excited to be getting out there and running again. Daniel Guttentag, Director of Tourism Analysis CofC

As for those who are in shape like Jones and Porterfield, their message to other participants is to stay behind them in Saturday’s race.