Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper shot a final round 67 to win the 51st Rice Planters Amateur
by 1 shot. He spoke to News 2’s Dan Fanning after his victory.
For final results, click here
Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
For final results, click here
