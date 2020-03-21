Coronavirus in Ohio update: 169 cases, first death confirmed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the growth of coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Friday, there are 169 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state’s first death was recorded, Mark Wagoner, a resident of Lucas County.

Governor DeWine said he and Lt. Governor Husted knew Wagoner well.

“We have now entered a new phase of our battle with coronavirus. This phase is not unexpected but is tragic nonetheless. Yesterday, Ohio had its first death from the coronavirus. And it was someone who both Jon and I knew very well, liked very much, respected very much,” DeWine began the daily briefing

Cases have been confirmed in the following 28 counties:

Licking County announced a positive case shortly after the state’s release.

DeWine scolded businesses that are failing to comply with social distancing requests and orders.

“This simply must stop. I implore you. Please do what is right,” DeWine pleaded. ‘The bad behavior, the reckless behavior must stop.”

Lt. Governor Husted laid out steps businesses should take to protect employees who are reporting to work. These include temperature checks and dedicating an employee to sanitizing shared surfaces.

Governor DeWine announced Friday senior centers and senior daycare centers will close. DeWine said the centers will close at the end of business on Monday, March 23.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.