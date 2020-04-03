Coronavirus response from Charleston Medical, Government officials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Saint Francis Hospital announced additional COVID19 cases today. Charleston County leaders say they are taking steps to deliver personal protection equipment to healthcare workers and first responders.

Roper Saint Francis Hospital has 17 new COVID19 cases. Officials say the hospital now has a total of 82 Coronavirus cases with 21 additional cases being investigated.

Charleston County leaders say they are working to support those on the Coronavirus front line by providing personal protective equipment.

“And this personal protective equipment has gone to medical facilities and first responders,” says Director of Emergency Management for Charleston County Jason Patno.

Patno says the county is working with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the National Guard and the South Carolina Army Core of Engineers to form contingency plans in the event hospitals become overwhelmed.

“To develop plans to identify alternate care facilities should they see a surge at their primary locations,” says Patno.

Patno says the county is also taking steps to lower the risk for first responders.

“Additionally, since the onset of COVID19, our 9-1-1 centers have been screening calls in an effort to help protect our public safety first responders,” says Patno.

Patno says the county is screening agencies requesting personal protective equipment to ensure everyone is able to get needed supplies.

“We’re asking them three questions; what is your need, what is your stock on hand, what is your weekly burn rate,” says Patno.

Charleston County Council also moved to extend the county’s state of an emergency proclamation an additional 30 days and pointed to state health officials estimation of South Carolina’s peak not happening until April 27th.