Coroner: 3 identified following a fatal collision on I-26 in Orangeburg County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the three individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 24, on I-26 W near Exit 154.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle identified Thomas Rusgrove (Father), age 37 Esther Rusgrove (Daughter), age 14 Jennie Ruth Rusgrove (Daughter), age 11

The press release stated decedents were from Longhope Rd. Todd, NC.

All died of Blunt Force Injuries due to the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss