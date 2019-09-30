Coroner identifies 39-year-old following motorcycle collision near McClellanville

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of the victim following a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins stated that Ali Akhyari, 39, of Charleston died on September 27 at 10:44 a.m. at MUSC after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Officials stated that the crash occurred on September 26, 2019 at 8:48 p.m. The crash was on North Highway 17 and Rutledge near McClellanville.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.