Coroner identifies 39-year-old following motorcycle collision near McClellanville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Patient is killed after jumping from ambulance on interstate_155999

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of the victim following a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins stated that Ali Akhyari, 39, of Charleston died on September 27 at 10:44 a.m. at MUSC after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Officials stated that the crash occurred on September 26, 2019 at 8:48 p.m. The crash was on North Highway 17 and Rutledge near McClellanville.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES