Coroner identifies body found inside a burning vehicle near Highway-78

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a person dead in a burning vehicle.

Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert identified the male as Robert Rutlin Jr., 20, of Ladson. Rutlin died on August 27th at approximately 10:15 p.m. on scene at 10765 Highway-78 from a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 deputies spotted a fire in the woods behind Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 while responding to a call of shots fired around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Deputies found Rutlin dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

