Breaking News
City of Charleston declares State of Emergency; preparing for Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Hurricane Dorian trends farther east, very strong Cat. 4

Coroner identifies body found inside a burning vehicle near Highway-78

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a person dead in a burning vehicle.

Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert identified the male as Robert Rutlin Jr., 20, of Ladson. Rutlin died on August 27th at approximately 10:15 p.m. on scene at 10765 Highway-78 from a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 deputies spotted a fire in the woods behind Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 while responding to a call of shots fired around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Deputies found Rutlin dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES