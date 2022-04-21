NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 20, the Orleans Parish Coroners Officer provided an update on the cause of death of Ciaya Whetstone, the 21-year-old UNO student who died upon her arrival at a local hospital in February.

According to reports she died from Fentanyl and Ethanol Intoxication.

The Orleans Parish Coroner reported that Whetstone’s manner of death was an accident.

Whetstone’s family’s legal team released a statement following the coroner’s report: