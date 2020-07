CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was found dead at a bus stop.

Stephen Nolte, 59, was pronounced dead at a bus stop off of Charlie Hall Boulevard on Friday, July 24 at around 7:40 am.

The cause of death is still pending.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.