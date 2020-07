DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting today.

Douglas Alley, 23, was pronounced at the scene.

The shooting happened in the Pine Hill Acres subdivision near Summerville on July 19 at 4:28 am.

The body was sent to MUSC for a pending autopsy.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.