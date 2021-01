NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a North Charleston shooting.

Damian B. Harrison, 32, was killed by gunfire at around 3:15 pm on January 8, 2021 at 110 Beret Street. He was pronounced dead by the coroner at 7:35 pm.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.