Coroner identifies man who died in officer-involved shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died at a rest area on I-26 Eastbound that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Roy Ogden, 65, died on Friday, May 15 at around 3:03 AM from a gunshot wound.

This was during an incident that involved two suspects firing shots at officers and involving police in a high speed chase that led to mile marker 203 on I-26.

Shikeem Wigfall and Kayla Rivera are both being charged with Murder, Carjacking, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, and Carjacking Resulting in Bodily Injury.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is the investigating police agency.