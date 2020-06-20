Coroner identifies two people killed in Dorchester County collision

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information on the location of the collision. The error has been corrected.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who were killed in a truck vs car collision on Friday, June 19 on US Highway 15.

Corey Legette, 25, and his passenger Deidre Hodnett, 43, were killed when Legette attempted to overtake another vehicle and struck the truck head-on.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

