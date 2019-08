CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in Adams Run.

Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert stated that Reginald Manigault, 23 years old, from McClellanville was pronounced deceased on scene due to injuries sustained from the motor vehicle collision on Highway 174 in Adams Run.

Captain Roger Antonio with CCSO said the accident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Highway 174 in Adams Run.

This is an ongoing investigation.