Coroner identifies victim found in woods on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a male that was found in a wooded area on James Island.

The identity of the victim found in the woods on James Island is Jaquez Cromwell a 17-year-old male. Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay stated that Cromwell died from injuries from a gunshot wound.

Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased person near Jeffery Road on James Island last week.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that a citizen located the deceased male near a wooded area at the end of Jeffery Road.

The wooded area is commonly used as a pedestrian path that connects the surrounding neighborhoods.

The victim suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to the news release.

Detectives, forensic investigators, and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.