Coroner identifies victim that died in North Charleston apartment shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in North Charleston.

Wakil Javabi Grant, 16, was shot at the Appian Way Apartments on Patriot Boulevard on April 18 at around 12:50 PM.

Grant was pronounced at the scene by the coroner at 2:15 PM.

The body has been taken to the Medical University of South Carolina to undergo an autopsy on Monday, April 20 at 9:00 AM.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

