MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identifies a woman who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

Rachel Bridge, 26, was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Wednesday, March 3 at 2564 South Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.