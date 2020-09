CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in an auto vs. pedestrian collision.

Lacey, Kiker, 32, died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday, September 26 at around 10:46 pm from injuries she sustained in the accident. on September 26 at 9:49 pm on Savannah Highway.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.