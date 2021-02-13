Coroner identifies woman killed in Friday morning house fire in Hollywood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is identifying a woman who died as a result of injuries she sustained in a house fire.

The fire happened on Friday in the 5200 block of Rectory Road.

Officials said four people were able to escape the fire but one woman, who firefighters tried to rescue, was later pronounced dead.

Three animals were also killed as a result of the fire.

Officials say Ruth Porter, 76, died at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital on Friday, February 12 at around 4:18 am.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.