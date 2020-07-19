Coroner identifies woman killed in Waffle House shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identifies a woman who died in a shooting this weekend.

Briawna Nabors, 23, died on scene at a Waffle House in North Charleston on Saturday, July 18 at approximately 12:55 am.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside of the restaurant.

During the altercation, a suspect brought out a firearm and began shooting at the person he was fighting and would strike three bystanders.

Nabors was one of the bystanders that was shot.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.