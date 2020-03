SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman that has died in a motorcycle accident in Summerville.

Mary Wilson, 27, died in a motorcycle vs. truck accident at North Main Street and Myers Road. \

Wilson was a passenger on a Harley Davidson motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck on US Highway 17A on March 27.

Both Wilson and the driver of the motorcycle were not wearing a helmet.