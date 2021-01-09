Coroner identities man killed in shooting outside Advance Auto Parts in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a shooting at auto parts store in North Charleston.

Officials say Devonne J. Mayfield, 29, was killed in a shooting at the Advance Auto Parts Store parking lot located at 4892 Ashley Phosphate Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 am.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, January 13 at 10:00 am.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.