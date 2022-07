FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE: As of 6:30 Saturday evening, North Charleston Police say the road has reopened.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes traveling in both directions are closed due to an incident on Saturday evening.

According to North Charleston Police, both ‘sides’ of Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge are blocked to an incident.

Details on the reported incident are limited.

Count on 2 for updates.