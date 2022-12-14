Courtesy of CofC Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team downed the Stetson University Hatters 65-60 on Wednesday evening at TD Arena, advancing to a 10-game winning streak. The streak is the longest for the Cougars since the 2018-19 season.



Reyne Smith was the first Cougar to put points on the board, sinking a three to give Charleston the lead. From there, it was all Cougars in the first half.



Three Cougars hit double-digits, with Dalton Bolon continuing his hot streak posting 16 points and shooting perfect from the charity stripe. Ryan Larson saw 14 points with seven coming from a clutch performance at the free throw line. Pat Robinson III contributed 12 points for Charleston with two three-pointers in crucial moments for the Cougars to extend the lead. Five strikes from beyond the arc helped give the Cougars a double-digit lead heading into the locker room at half with a 14-point advantage.



The Hatters found life in the second frame, but the Cougars left no point unanswered. Following two more threes from Robinson and Brzovic, Stetson downed its own shot from behind the arc before Robinson quickly responded with a three of his own. The Cougars sank three consecutive shots from outside the arc within a two-minute time frame and finished the contest with ten three-pointers for the sixth time this season.



Stetson was able to cut the deficit to single-digits coming within two points in the last four minutes. The Cougars were able to keep their composure going a perfect 8-for-8 from the line within the last four minutes to secure the victory.



Key Cougars

Bolon dropped 16 points with 3 steals while Brzovic contributed with 8 points and 9 rebounds.

Larson finished with 14 points while Robinson III grabbed 12 points.

Jaylon Scott had six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Up Next

The Cougars will travel to Conway, S.C. on Monday, December 19 to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:30 p.m. at the HTC Center. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.