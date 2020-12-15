Councilmember Jason Sakran issues new statement on public’s calls for Conucilman Harry Grffin’s resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilmember Jason Sakran released a new statement on his thoughts on the Harry Griffin situation.

This comes after he was billed as a keynote speaker and provided support for a rally that was attended by the “Proud Boys”.

He began the statement by saying he “strongly condemns the messages and themes of the Proud Boys as well as any group that uses racially charged language, intimidation, or calls for violence.”

He went on to explain his feelings on how this incident could send the wrong message to the community.

As I personally recollect on the messages that some of these groups support, I can’t help but think how the seeds of division and hatred are sown. I can’t help but think about the message it sends to peaceful protestors who are advocating for racial equality and inclusion to see counter protestors holding guns or rifles or driving military style vehicles through our streets. I can’t help but think about the message it sends to peaceful protestors who are unarmed and offer no immediate threats to have been thrown to the hard ground, pepper sprayed and/or arrested. I can’t help but think how someone like Dylan Roof can go from a young innocent child to an emotionless cold blooded killer. I can’t help but think that some of these groups may not pull the trigger or load the gun — but their tone and rhetoric contribute greatly. Councilmember Jason Sakran

He ended the statement by announcing his intention is to sign the petition asking for Councilmember Griffin to resign from office.

I disagree strongly with Mr. Griffin’s words and actions surrounding the 12/5 parade event. As co-Chair of our Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation, I asked the Mayor to remove Mr. Griffin from the commission and he did. And after reflecting on last week’s events, and speaking with constituents and community leaders this weekend, I plan to sign the petition asking CM Griffin to resign his office as he defamed his colleagues, damaged his ability to represent his constituents and most importantly — he aligned himself with groups that represent values and ideals that run counter to racial justice and equity. Councilmember Jason Sakran

This statement comes after Councilmember Sakran previously stated on December 11 that “Mr. Griffin..exercised poor judgement, and even said some hurtful things but in my opinion — he is not a racist nor a white supremecist. He apologized and clearly stated he has no formal association with any of these groups. I am disappointed and saddened he allowed himself to be co-opted and it’s unfortunate he interpreted some of their policy priorities and ideas as innocent and benign. “

Charleston City Council will have a usual meeting today at 5:00 pm