Count On 2 Climate Matters: First Day Of Summer

Meteorologists and climatologists across the nation are uniting on the first day of summer to “show their stripes” and bring awareness to recent global temperature trends.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers was sporting his “stripes” in the form of a pocket square this morning on News 2 Today and talked about recent warming in the Charleston metro.

“We’re seeing about 24 more above-normal summer days in the Lowcountry right now compared to the average in 1970,” said Marthers. “That is quite significant and has allowed our average summer temperature to warm more than 2 degrees since then.”

The recent warming trend over the last 50 years present a challenge to future land development, sustainability, economic growth, and infrastructure, if it continues.