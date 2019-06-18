Count on 2 Investigators

Breaking News
WCBD – TV
210 West Coleman Blvd
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464


Main number:
(843) 884-2222

Contact us by searching through our department listing. All inquiries will be fielded and directed to the appropriate party.

News Department
Recorded News Tip line: (843) 884-2288
Assignment Desk Number: (843) 216-4875
Email the News Department: Counton2@wcbd.com
Weather Department
Daily Weather recording: (843) 216-4933
Weather email: stormteam2@wcbd.com
Sports Department
Sports email: sports@wcbd.com
Sales/Advertising Department
Sales phone: (843) 216-4869
Sales email: salesmanagers@wcbd.com
CountOn2.com
Website phone: (843) 216-4875
Website email: Counton2@wcbd.com
Technical Questions
Engineering email: engineering@wcbd.com
Business Office
Business Office phone: (843) 216-4855
Business Office email: accounting@wcbd.com
Programming
Station Feedback & Comments GMFeedback@wcbd.com
Closed Captioning captioning.complaint@wcbd.com
EEO Public Filings Current Public File Report

News Story Video Copies
To request a news segment on DVD, contact Metro Monitor via the web at www.metromonitor.com, or via their toll-free number 1 (800) 861-5255.

