Count on 2 Investigators

Contact Us

WCBD – TV

210 West Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464



Main number:

(843) 884-2222

Fill out my Wufoo form!

Contact us by searching through our department listing. All inquiries will be fielded and directed to the appropriate party.

News Department Recorded News Tip line: (843) 884-2288 Assignment Desk Number: (843) 216-4875 Email the News Department: Counton2@wcbd.com Weather Department Daily Weather recording: (843) 216-4933 Weather email: stormteam2@wcbd.com Sports Department Sports email: sports@wcbd.com Sales/Advertising Department Sales phone: (843) 216-4869 Sales email: salesmanagers@wcbd.com CountOn2.com Website phone: (843) 216-4875 Website email: Counton2@wcbd.com Technical Questions Engineering email: engineering@wcbd.com Business Office Business Office phone: (843) 216-4855 Business Office email: accounting@wcbd.com Programming Station Feedback & Comments GMFeedback@wcbd.com Closed Captioning captioning.complaint@wcbd.com EEO Public Filings Current Public File Report

News Story Video Copies

To request a news segment on DVD, contact Metro Monitor via the web at www.metromonitor.com, or via their toll-free number 1 (800) 861-5255.