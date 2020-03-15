COVID-19 claims man at Portland VA, 1st in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County resident has died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, marking the first death from the new virus in the state, said the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday.
The 70-year-old patient had been hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center for his symptoms. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 10. OHA said the man passed on Saturday, March 14. Health officials said the patient had underlying health conditions, but had “no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.”
“While we knew we would arrive at this day at some point, it doesn’t lessen the impact,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen in a written statement. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the family of this individual who honorably served his country.”
The OHA clarified that this patient is not connected to the nine cases at a veterans’ home in Lebanon.
Following the announcement of the state’s first death from the coronavirus, Governor Kate Brown expressed her condolences on Twitter.
