COVID-19 forcing churches to alter Christmas Eve, Christmas mass

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas mass will look different this year, some churches will be going fully virtual while others are changing how they gather in-person. One example of that is St. Andrews church in Mount. Pleasant.

St. Andrews will offer services at multiple venues across several platforms including at its Mount Pleasant church. The church will be significantly limiting the amount of people who can attend in-person mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Churches normally packed on Christmas for mass sit largely empty this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“There is just a measure of joy that being able to gather regardless of our size, is a blessing to us,” says St. Andrews Director Steve Wood on the ability to offer limited in-person service.

In addition to in-person services, the church plans to stream services online from multiple venues. Wood says it will add a new dynamic.

“And with that, there’s a whole lot of unknowns,” says Wood. “We have no idea how anything works until we flip switches.”

A smaller congregation, in-person attendees will be split between two of St. Andrew’s worship buildings.

“Masks will be required at all times, we will have hand sanitizers at the doors and then they also need to know something that is a perennial problem, you need to turn those cell phones off,” says Wood.

Wood was unsure Christmas mass would even happen this year. He says a lot of effort went into making it possible for parishioners to participate.

“We opened back up for in-person services late September, with the awareness that those could end at any time,” says Wood.

With many still unsure about returning to the pew, Wood says it was important to add virtual options.

“We’d be delighted to see folks as they come,” says Wood. “You know we recognize and we respect people’s personal decisions their own comfort levels.”

A different way of doing things this Christmas but for Wood, the meaning remains the same.

“There is hope that can be found, there is joy that can be found, even in the midst of what can at times be a dark world,” says Wood.

In total, the church will offer 7 services over Christmas and Christmas Eve. Those attending in-person mass will be required to follow all necessary health guidelines.