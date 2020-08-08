COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported Saturday, but fewer deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, but fewer deaths compared to Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,954 new cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday. It marks the second time in three days North Carolina has had at least 1,900 new cases.

There were 26 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,160 in the state. That is the fewest deaths reported since Sunday when there were 13, but also underscores just how many deaths have come in the past week. There were 42 deaths reported Friday, according to NCDHHS data.

Hospitalizations were up six from Friday to 1,129. Since July 13, there have been only two days with fewer than 1,100 people hospitalized.

North Carolina has completed more than 1,969,766 COVID-19 tests.