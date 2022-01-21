COVID-19 testing sites closed, hospitals preparing for winter weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 testing sites across the Lowcountry are closed due to the threat of winter weather.

Officials from the Medical University of South Carolina said all their vaccine and testing sites in the Charleston area closed at 1 pm on Friday and will remain closed through Saturday.

The Charleston County School District also announced each of its testing sites closed at 12:00 pm Friday, and will not reopen until Monday, January 24.

So, what should you do if you need to be tested? Dr. Robert Oliverio with Roper St. Francis suggested using at-home tests, if available.

“If you can get a test at one of the pharmacies, the rapid antigen tests that are over the counter, do that,” said Oliverio. “Particularly if you have symptoms, that works.”

He also said Roper’s six Express Care locations offer testing. Those locations will open at 10 am on Saturday due to the weather.

Meanwhile, staff at Trident Medical Center have been preparing for the winter weather all week.

According to Tami Frost, the Chief Nursing Officer, they have made accommodations for staff if they need to stay overnight. They are also providing meals for staff on Friday and Saturday, in the event, they stay at the hospital to avoid the roads.

Despite the weather, medical experts said it will still be all hands-on deck when it comes to caring for patients.

“If you’re at home and something comes up, call 911. They’re the safest way to have you transferred to the nearest medical facility,” said Frost. “We’re still going to have people here to care for you.”