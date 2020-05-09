COVID-19’s impact on pregnant mothers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New research from Ohio State University shows that 80-percent of Americans are concerned about pregnant mothers during the pandemic, and nearly half say they would be concerned for in-person pre-natal appointments.

Researchers say there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through pregnancy or delivery and the active virus has not been found in samples of amniotic fluid or breast milk.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, shows you how pregnant women are taking extra steps to be safe.

“So our family is really into games and game nights. We love the game code names.

We customized the cards to say we’re having a baby.”

Pregnant mothers like Nilam Aggarwal are facing a new reality.

“Pregnant women are already dealing with hormonal changes so this is just an added layer.”We had a gender reveal in February before all this started. I got genetic testing done. We found out we’re having a boy. That was our last big family celebration.”

The pandemic means virtual appointments and relying on technology to stay connected.

“Being extra careful, we have not seen much of my family, trying to be socially distant. My husband has been doing groceries and all of that.”

The CDC says there’s not enough data yet on whether or not pregnant women can spread COVID-19 to their unborn child but pregnant women are typically at higher risk for viral infections, respiratory problems or influenza.

But the silver lining for most expectant mothers — the gift of time.

“The circumstances of the coronavirus has forced all of us to slow down a little bit.What better gift for a pregnant woman than to have some time to rest, connect with her baby.” “Some days I am a little bummed – my husband and I are big travelers. It was my 30th birthday trip and my babymoon.”

The world health organization says even if you contract the coronavirus, it is safe to breastfeed your baby with good respiratory hygiene, share the same room and hold your baby.

Here are some other tips for pregnant mothers:

World health organization: COVID-19 + pregnancy/childbirth