CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a rollover crash Friday night in West Ashley.

According to City of Charleston officials, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash at Bees Ferry Road and Still Shadow Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Reports say a man was transported to MUSC for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

CPD is investigating.