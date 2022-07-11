CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Downtown Charleston continues to face the threat of flooding this week, officials are warning people not to drive through the water.

The Charleston Police Department said about 10 vehicles got stuck in flood waters during this past weekend’s storms. Lt. Paul Krasowski said driving through the water can lead to disaster because of the possibility of a sinkhole forming.

He also said it can cause damage to other cars and houses on the road where the flooding is occurring.

According to Krasowski, making the choice to drive in high waters can put a strain on resources for first responders.

“If there’s standing water in front of you, it’s always better just to turn around so you don’t have the chance of drowning in the car or being stuck in the high water,” said Krasowski.

According to Bill Sekula, the Vice President of Hay Tire Pros, the shop at their Savannah Highway location typically sees two to three damaged vehicles after a flooding event.

He said the cars come in with break issues. The impact can also range from wet carpets to damaged engines.

“A lot of times we’ll see air filters that get wet. If an air filter gets wet that’s pretty bad. That means it got to the top of the motor, and if that’s the case you need to check the oil to see if the oil is milky, if the oil is milky, then you got water in the engine and that’s a major problem,” said Sekula.

According to Sekula, damage to the engine can cost an estimated $4,000-$7,000.

To track flooding and road closures in real-time, click here.