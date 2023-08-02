CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department has arrested a man accused of taking nearly $2,500 in cash from a homeless man in Downtown Charleston Monday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery Monday afternoon outside the Martin Luther King pool on Jackson Street.

Responding officers met with two homeless men who told police that they were approached by two women who claimed to have lost their Apple AirPods. Reports say the women asked the men “Where are my AirPods?” in a confrontational manner.

To prove innocence, the victim allowed the ladies to search through the shopping cart that housed his belongings. According to the victim, two men then joined the women to search the shopping cart.

Upon searching the shopping cart, one of the men allegedly pushed the homeless men to the ground and took a brown paper bag containing $2,500 in cash.

The victim identified Marsalis Montez-Corey Nelson as the suspect.

Nelson was arrested on a charge of common law robbery and is being held at Charleston County Detention Center.