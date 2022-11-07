CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is giving more insight on their response to a shooting that left several people injured over Labor Day Weekend.

This incident was discussed during the city’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

According to police, seven people were injured by gunfire early September 4th near the corner of King and Morris Streets. The department previously said five people were shot.

Police said two offenders, a 16 and 20-year-old, were arrested. One of the people who was shot was also charged for firing a gun after being hit. He is 19 years old, according to police.

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid leads the Public Safety Committee and requested the update.

“We just want to make sure the public is aware of the police’s response to this to reassure them that our streets are safe,” said Shahid.

According to Captain Jason Bruder with CPD, their focus has been on making sweeping changes made on King Street in 2021, more permanent.

This has been done recently when new signage was installed on King between Spring and Calhoun Streets, prohibiting parking from 6 pm-3 am on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. While this rule has been in place since 2021, the new signs made it a permanent change and has also allowed police to ramp up enforcement.

Officers said they’ve issued 950 citations since the signs went up in mid-October. Capt. Bruder said they are also considering schedule changes within the department to ensure they have enough officers present in the area.

He told News 2, CPD has made 75 arrests on upper King Street in the last two months.

