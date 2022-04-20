CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is cracking down on crime in Downtown Charleston after two shootings happened in the last several days. Police say they are taking measures moving forward to ensure safety as tourism and the summer season picks up.

“We are starting to see those crowds coming back. We have dealt with the struggles we saw last year and we are trying to stay ahead of those,” said Lt. James Byrne, the Commander of Team 9 for CPD.

Lt. Byrne said they were all isolated incidents that happened outside of restaurants and bars.

“There is no present or known threat to any of the restaurants, bars, patrons, or anything like that,” he said.

Still, police are increasing efforts to deter crime in the area.

“We are continuing to add staff and we move staff as we need to. Sometimes we add even more staffing to King Street,” said Lt. Byrne.

“We will continue to take those steps so that our citizens, our businesses, the employees that work at them, and the tourists that come to town. We want them all to enjoy what we know and love as King Street,” he continued.

Sophie Brooke lives a block away from where a shooting happened Tuesday night on King Street. She was startled to see such a large crime scene so close to home.

“When I looked down all of King Street was completely blocked off with a fire truck and 8-12 police cars,” said Brooke.

Brooke said even though there is a heavier police presence on the weekends, she wishes police patrolled more during the week.

“Even regardless of shootings, there’s still robberies and car break-ins that happen. Just in general I think the area could be safer,” she said.

CPD says no arrests have been made from Tuesday night’s shooting on King Street.