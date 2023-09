UPDATE 1:55 P.M.: Charleston Police Department says all lanes are open to traffic.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Southbound lanes along Savannah Highway in West Ashley are closed Tuesday afternoon following a crash.

According to the Charleston Police Department, all southbound lanes on Savannah Highway at Dobbin Road are closed due to an overturned vehicle with entrapment.

Officials say northbound lanes on Savannah Highway are open to traffic.

DEVELOPING